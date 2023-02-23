MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $4.12 Million Stock Holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,223 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,623 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $4,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new position in Match Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Match Group by 88.2% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Match Group by 122.3% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Match Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 38.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. 93.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Match Group alerts:

Match Group Stock Performance

Shares of MTCH stock opened at $43.84 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.15. The company has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.28. Match Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.64 and a fifty-two week high of $114.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $786.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $787.34 million. Match Group had a net margin of 11.35% and a negative return on equity of 146.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MTCH shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Match Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Cowen cut their price objective on Match Group from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen cut their price objective on Match Group from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Match Group from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Match Group in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Match Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.44.

Match Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.