MetLife Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Valmont Industries worth $3,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Valmont Industries during the second quarter worth about $14,964,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,815,000. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Stephen G. Kaniewski sold 7,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.90, for a total value of $2,390,391.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,505 shares in the company, valued at $17,216,389.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

VMI stock opened at $318.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.13. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $205.67 and a 1 year high of $353.36. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $326.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $308.40.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VMI. StockNews.com upgraded Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Valmont Industries to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Valmont Industries from $385.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.00.

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

