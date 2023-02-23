MetLife Investment Management LLC Lowers Stake in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 164,546 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,033 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned 0.12% of Fluor worth $4,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Fluor by 202.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 58,220 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 38,945 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 4.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,343 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 12.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 64,178 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after buying an additional 7,274 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,937,750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $485,943,000 after buying an additional 571,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 10.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 88,356 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after buying an additional 8,088 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

FLR stock opened at $35.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Fluor Co. has a twelve month low of $19.80 and a twelve month high of $37.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.35.

Fluor ( NYSE:FLR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.11). Fluor had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fluor Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Fluor from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Fluor from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fluor from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Fluor from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Fluor from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.29.

Fluor Company Profile

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

