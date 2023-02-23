NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Holdings Decreased by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 252,235 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 3,179 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NOV were worth $4,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of NOV during the third quarter valued at $484,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in NOV by 1.6% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 106,824 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in NOV during the third quarter valued at $164,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in NOV by 36.5% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 17,976 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in NOV by 20.1% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,917 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NOV opened at $21.30 on Thursday. NOV Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.98 and a twelve month high of $24.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 54.62 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.46.

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. NOV had a return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that NOV Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NOV shares. Benchmark started coverage on NOV in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James started coverage on NOV in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised NOV from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of NOV in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on NOV from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

