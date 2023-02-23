MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $3.77 Million Position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned about 0.07% of FTI Consulting worth $3,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in FTI Consulting by 270.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after buying an additional 10,122 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in FTI Consulting by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in FTI Consulting by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in FTI Consulting by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 19,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in FTI Consulting by 770.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 23,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after buying an additional 20,999 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on FTI Consulting in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $167.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, insider Paul Alderman Linton sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.24, for a total transaction of $172,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,243,725.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FCN opened at $163.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 0.27. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.36 and a 52-week high of $190.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $160.33 and its 200-day moving average is $163.81.

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

