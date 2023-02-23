MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 1,004 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 86,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,004 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $3,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 132.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain in the third quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IRM opened at $50.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.91. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $41.67 and a fifty-two week high of $58.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.16 and a 200-day moving average of $51.57.

In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $62,043.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,586,921.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $543,842.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,302,844. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total value of $62,043.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,586,921.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,264 shares of company stock worth $1,194,758. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Iron Mountain to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

