MetLife Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,956 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 651 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $3,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 95,620 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,749,000 after buying an additional 9,225 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 8,711 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,010 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,797 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 14,373 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 3,569 shares in the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 40,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.18, for a total value of $6,081,322.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,104,408.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $308,812.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,682,722.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 40,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.18, for a total transaction of $6,081,322.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,733 shares in the company, valued at $10,104,408.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Quest Diagnostics Trading Up 0.1 %

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DGX shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “inline” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.00.

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $143.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $120.40 and a 12-month high of $158.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.89.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.08. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.33 EPS. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 2nd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to repurchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Quest Diagnostics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

