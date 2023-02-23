MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 1,954 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,954 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of Old Republic International worth $3,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Old Republic International by 4.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,305,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $543,480,000 after buying an additional 1,050,349 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Old Republic International by 20.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,807,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $268,052,000 after buying an additional 2,205,004 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Old Republic International by 0.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,336,480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $231,124,000 after buying an additional 93,710 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Old Republic International by 1.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,495,014 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $156,874,000 after buying an additional 129,981 shares during the period. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Old Republic International by 3.9% during the third quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 4,704,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $98,467,000 after buying an additional 176,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

ORI opened at $26.27 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.81. Old Republic International Co. has a 1 year low of $20.27 and a 1 year high of $26.93.

Several equities analysts have commented on ORI shares. StockNews.com raised Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Old Republic International from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th.

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment offers property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

