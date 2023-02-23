MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $3.89 Million Stake in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Alcoa worth $3,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alcoa by 2.2% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Alcoa by 0.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 48,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alcoa by 1.8% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in Alcoa by 1.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 30,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Alcoa by 3.3% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter.

In other Alcoa news, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total value of $57,057.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,382.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total value of $57,057.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,382.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William F. Oplinger sold 134,444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total value of $7,130,909.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,795,542.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 210,188 shares of company stock valued at $11,017,365.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Alcoa from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Alcoa from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Alcoa from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Alcoa from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.42.

Shares of NYSE:AA opened at $48.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.62, a P/E/G ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 2.46. Alcoa Co. has a 1 year low of $33.55 and a 1 year high of $98.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.50.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The industrial products company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Alcoa had a positive return on equity of 13.18% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alcoa Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

