MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 249 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,343 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $4,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 177.7% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 17.4% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 15,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.3% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 31,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,724,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 193.5% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 11,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 7,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 49.3% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 48,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,928,000 after purchasing an additional 16,179 shares during the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on JKHY. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $198.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $184.00 price target (down from $193.00) on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.22.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $166.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a PE ratio of 34.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.63. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.56 and a fifty-two week high of $212.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $176.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.60.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.01). Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 24.81% and a net margin of 17.66%. The business had revenue of $505.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.66%.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.