Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Position Reduced by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 406 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $3,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Avery Dennison during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Avery Dennison during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avery Dennison during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 494.3% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in Avery Dennison during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Trading Up 1.9 %

Avery Dennison stock opened at $182.45 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12 month low of $151.62 and a 12 month high of $204.37. The stock has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.98.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.45). Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 38.05%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is presently 32.57%.

Insider Activity at Avery Dennison

In related news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 816 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total value of $150,135.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,666.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on AVY. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Avery Dennison from $229.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on Avery Dennison from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $204.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.10.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label and Graphic Materials, Retail Branding and Information Solutions, and Industrial and Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

