MetLife Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 881 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $3,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindenwold Advisors boosted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 19,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,549,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 63,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 77,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,709,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on BRO. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup began coverage on Brown & Brown in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James reduced their target price on Brown & Brown from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Brown & Brown from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.30.

Brown & Brown Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BRO opened at $56.48 on Thursday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.91 and a 1-year high of $74.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.74.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 18.80%. The firm had revenue of $901.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.98 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III bought 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.92 per share, with a total value of $196,928.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $943,169.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 17.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Brown & Brown

(Get Rating)

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.