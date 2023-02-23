MetLife Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,315 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned 0.12% of PotlatchDeltic worth $3,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PCH. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 289.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 166.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 144.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. DA Davidson decreased their price target on PotlatchDeltic from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PotlatchDeltic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.40.

PotlatchDeltic Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PCH opened at $46.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.67. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 1-year low of $39.10 and a 1-year high of $58.13. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.16.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.07). PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 25.09% and a return on equity of 17.02%. The business had revenue of $253.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.91 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. PotlatchDeltic’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

PotlatchDeltic Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. This is an increase from PotlatchDeltic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PotlatchDeltic

In other PotlatchDeltic news, Director Michael J. Covey sold 5,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total value of $261,041.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 165,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,765,652.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Michele Tyler sold 4,676 shares of PotlatchDeltic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.13, for a total transaction of $225,055.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $994,462.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael J. Covey sold 5,547 shares of PotlatchDeltic stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total value of $261,041.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 165,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,765,652.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,780 shares of company stock valued at $2,428,486. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PotlatchDeltic Profile

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

Further Reading

