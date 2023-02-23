J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 482 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $3,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.1% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 11,751 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1,809.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 180.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 14.3% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 23,763 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 29.4% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 260,943 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,090,000 after purchasing an additional 59,321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on JBHT. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Cowen cut their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $196.00 to $193.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays raised their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $191.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.39.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $182.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $184.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.26. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.92 and a 12-month high of $218.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 28.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. This is an increase from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 18.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Alfred C. Harper sold 5,300 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.33, for a total transaction of $1,008,749.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,196,383.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

