MetLife Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,125 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,787 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of Ciena worth $3,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 8.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,822 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 5.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,941 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Ciena by 5.7% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,774 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 0.4% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 110,275 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,040,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Ciena by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 412,374 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $18,845,000 after purchasing an additional 104,987 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ciena

In other news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $49,870.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,750,387.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 21,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total transaction of $1,615,276.47. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,732 shares in the company, valued at $946,114.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $49,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,750,387.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,361 shares of company stock worth $3,632,610 in the last ninety days. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ciena Stock Up 0.3 %

A number of brokerages have commented on CIEN. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ciena from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $71.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Ciena from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Ciena from $64.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ciena has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.06.

Shares of Ciena stock opened at $47.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Ciena Co. has a 1-year low of $38.33 and a 1-year high of $71.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.96 and a 200-day moving average of $47.18. The company has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 47.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.93.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.56. Ciena had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 4.21%. The company had revenue of $971.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Ciena’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ciena

(Get Rating)

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

