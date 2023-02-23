Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Stock Holdings Lifted by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,523 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 348 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Watts Water Technologies worth $3,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WTS. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,160,000 after buying an additional 10,288 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,395,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,626,000. 74.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WTS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $144.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $151.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Watts Water Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.50.

Watts Water Technologies Stock Down 0.3 %

Watts Water Technologies stock opened at $175.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $158.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.66. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.31 and a 52 week high of $181.40.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $501.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.21 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 19.75%. Watts Water Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Watts Water Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is 16.04%.

Watts Water Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.