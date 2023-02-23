MetLife Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 257,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,402 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $3,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sippican Capital Advisors raised its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 99,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 125,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,883,000 after buying an additional 4,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 789,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,784,000 after buying an additional 346,158 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DOC shares. KeyCorp raised Physicians Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $16.50 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Physicians Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.14.

Insider Activity

Physicians Realty Trust Trading Down 2.9 %

In other Physicians Realty Trust news, Director Tommy G. Thompson bought 17,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.16 per share, for a total transaction of $269,241.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,949.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DOC opened at $14.87 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.83. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $13.42 and a 12 month high of $18.83.

Physicians Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.19%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 173.59%.

Physicians Realty Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings, outpatient treatment facilities, acute and post-acute care hospitals, as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.