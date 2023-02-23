MetLife Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,381 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,003 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Maximus worth $4,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Maximus during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Maximus by 577.6% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 576 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Maximus during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Maximus during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Maximus by 14.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,303 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Maximus alerts:

Maximus Stock Performance

NYSE MMS opened at $83.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.77. Maximus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.46 and a 1-year high of $85.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Maximus Dividend Announcement

Maximus ( NYSE:MMS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The health services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.15. Maximus had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 4.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Maximus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on Maximus from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.

Insider Activity at Maximus

In related news, Director Raymond B. Ruddy purchased 5,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $69.91 per share, with a total value of $400,584.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 109,030 shares in the company, valued at $7,622,287.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Maximus news, Director Raymond B. Ruddy bought 5,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $69.91 per share, with a total value of $400,584.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 109,030 shares in the company, valued at $7,622,287.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ilene R. Baylinson sold 9,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.74, for a total value of $790,167.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $831,040.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Maximus Profile

(Get Rating)

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government health and human services programs, and the provision of technology solutions to government. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers business process services (BPS), appeals and assessments, and related consulting work for U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.