Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) SVP Donald L. Reeves III Sells 286 Shares

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 286 shares of Itron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.64, for a total transaction of $15,913.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $437,998.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
NASDAQ ITRI opened at $55.22 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.61. Itron, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.38 and a 12-month high of $60.61.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Itron during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Itron by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 712 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Itron by 230.1% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 845 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in Itron in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Itron by 30.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.
