Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) SVP Donald L. Reeves III Sells 286 Shares

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 286 shares of Itron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.64, for a total transaction of $15,913.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $437,998.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Itron Price Performance

NASDAQ ITRI opened at $55.22 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.61. Itron, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.38 and a 12-month high of $60.61.

Institutional Trading of Itron

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Itron during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Itron by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 712 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Itron by 230.1% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 845 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in Itron in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Itron by 30.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Itron

A number of research firms recently commented on ITRI. StockNews.com raised shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lowered their price target on shares of Itron from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Itron from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Itron from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Itron from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Itron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

