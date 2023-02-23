Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT) CFO William John Kelly Sells 6,287 Shares

Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating) CFO William John Kelly sold 6,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total value of $17,540.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 297,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,413.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

William John Kelly also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 6th, William John Kelly sold 5,136 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total value of $15,870.24.

On Thursday, January 5th, William John Kelly sold 5,005 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total value of $9,909.90.

On Tuesday, December 20th, William John Kelly sold 1,073 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.84, for a total value of $1,974.32.

Vicarious Surgical stock opened at $2.83 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.52 and a 200-day moving average of $3.25. The firm has a market cap of $346.31 million, a P/E ratio of 94.33 and a beta of 1.29. Vicarious Surgical Inc has a 1-year low of $1.69 and a 1-year high of $6.59.

Vicarious Surgical ( NYSE:RBOT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Vicarious Surgical Inc will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Vicarious Surgical by 541.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 12,527 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vicarious Surgical in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Vicarious Surgical in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Vicarious Surgical in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 42.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

