Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE) Director Timothy M. Nufire Sells 3,258 Shares

Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) Director Timothy M. Nufire sold 3,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total transaction of $18,277.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 173,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,536.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Backblaze Stock Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ BLZE opened at $5.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.77. Backblaze, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.82 and a 12 month high of $12.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Backblaze by 275.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in shares of Backblaze in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Backblaze in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Backblaze by 127.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 7,480 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Backblaze by 139.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 8,137 shares during the period. 12.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Backblaze

Several analysts recently issued reports on BLZE shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Backblaze from $14.50 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Backblaze from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Backblaze to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Backblaze in a report on Wednesday.

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

