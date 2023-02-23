Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE) Major Shareholder Kwok Hang Ng Sells 3,206 Shares of Stock

Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) major shareholder Kwok Hang Ng sold 3,206 shares of Backblaze stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total transaction of $18,787.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 176,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,940.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Kwok Hang Ng also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 21st, Kwok Hang Ng sold 3,483 shares of Backblaze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total transaction of $19,539.63.

On Monday, February 13th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total transaction of $11,000.00.

On Friday, February 10th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total transaction of $10,960.00.

On Monday, January 30th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total transaction of $13,880.00.

On Friday, January 27th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.24, for a total transaction of $14,480.00.

On Monday, January 23rd, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.71, for a total transaction of $15,420.00.

On Thursday, January 19th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total transaction of $14,260.00.

On Tuesday, January 17th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.57, for a total transaction of $15,140.00.

On Friday, January 13th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total transaction of $15,500.00.

On Monday, January 9th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.39, for a total transaction of $14,780.00.

NASDAQ BLZE opened at $5.75 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. Backblaze, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.82 and a 1 year high of $12.45.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Backblaze from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Backblaze from $14.50 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Backblaze to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Backblaze in a report on Wednesday.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Backblaze by 127.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 7,480 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Backblaze by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 387,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 81,698 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Backblaze by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,091,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,714,000 after purchasing an additional 451,851 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Backblaze by 139.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 8,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Backblaze by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 104,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 6,585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

