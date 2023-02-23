Ruffer Investment Company Limited (LON:RICA) Raises Dividend to GBX 1.35 Per Share

Ruffer Investment Company Limited (LON:RICA – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.35 ($0.02) per share on Friday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Ruffer Investment’s previous dividend of $1.25. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Ruffer Investment Stock Performance
Shares of Ruffer Investment stock opened at GBX 309.23 ($3.72) on Thursday. Ruffer Investment has a one year low of GBX 283 ($3.41) and a one year high of GBX 329 ($3.96). The company has a market cap of £1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,575.00 and a beta of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 312.31 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 306.74.
About Ruffer Investment
Featured Articles
- 3 Midcap Energy Stocks Set For Triple-Digit Earnings Growth
- Don’t Sleep on Airbnb Stock If You Want In on the Travel Boom
- 3 Large Caps With Good Upside AND Big Dividend Yields
- 3 Lithium Stocks Powering Up For Big 2023 Gains
- 2 M&A Deals Trading at Wide Spreads: A Game of Regulatory Risk
Receive News & Ratings for Ruffer Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ruffer Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.