Ruffer Investment Company Limited (LON:RICA) Plans Dividend of GBX 1.35

Ruffer Investment Company Limited (LON:RICA – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.35 ($0.02) per share on Friday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Ruffer Investment’s previous dividend of $1.25. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Ruffer Investment Stock Performance

Shares of Ruffer Investment stock opened at GBX 309.23 ($3.72) on Thursday. Ruffer Investment has a one year low of GBX 283 ($3.41) and a one year high of GBX 329 ($3.96). The company has a market cap of £1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,575.00 and a beta of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 312.31 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 306.74.

Get Ruffer Investment alerts:

About Ruffer Investment

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Ruffer Investment Company Limited is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Ruffer AIFM Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests either directly or through other funds in quoted equities or equity related securities and bonds which are issued by corporate issuers, supra-nationals, or government organizations.

Receive News & Ratings for Ruffer Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ruffer Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.