Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY) Raises Dividend to GBX 1.60 Per Share

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This is an increase from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous dividend of $0.80. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at GBX 51.88 ($0.62) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £34.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 854.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 49.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 46.18. Lloyds Banking Group has a 12 month low of GBX 38.10 ($0.46) and a 12 month high of GBX 54.33 ($0.65).

In related news, insider William Chalmers acquired 146,866 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 45 ($0.54) per share, with a total value of £66,089.70 ($79,587.79). In related news, insider William Chalmers acquired 146,866 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 45 ($0.54) per share, with a total value of £66,089.70 ($79,587.79). Also, insider Cathy Turner acquired 424,113 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 47 ($0.57) per share, for a total transaction of £199,333.11 ($240,044.69). Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on LLOY. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 55 ($0.66) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays raised Lloyds Banking Group to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 55 ($0.66) to GBX 75 ($0.90) in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 58 ($0.70) price target on Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 64.89 ($0.78).

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

