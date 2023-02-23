Insider Selling: Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Insider Sells 11,331 Shares of Stock

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) insider Eric Gilpin sold 11,331 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total transaction of $129,966.57. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $587,126.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Upwork Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of UPWK opened at $11.82 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.68. Upwork Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.79 and a 1 year high of $25.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -17.13 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Get Upwork alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Upwork in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Upwork from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Upwork from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Upwork from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Upwork from $33.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Upwork Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UPWK. Amundi raised its stake in shares of Upwork by 4,820.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 30.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Upwork in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Upwork by 977.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 5,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Upwork during the fourth quarter worth $104,000. 74.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.