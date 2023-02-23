KonPay Price Reaches $0.0804 on Major Exchanges (KON)

KonPay (KON) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 23rd. During the last week, KonPay has traded up 1.9% against the dollar. KonPay has a total market cap of $115.76 million and $30.74 million worth of KonPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KonPay coin can currently be bought for $0.0804 or 0.00000338 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get KonPay alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.30 or 0.00425715 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,709.99 or 0.28200141 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About KonPay

KonPay’s launch date was June 9th, 2022. KonPay’s total supply is 3,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,440,000,000 coins. KonPay’s official Twitter account is @konpay_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for KonPay is konpay.medium.com. KonPay’s official website is konpay.io.

KonPay Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The goal of KONPAY is to build a new payment service system that can improve the problems of high fees and long settlement cycles, which were structurally inevitable in the existing payment system. It will provide a new solution for fees and settlement cycles by utilizing blockchain smart contracts and crypto-economy to replace various intermediaries in the existing payment system.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KonPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KonPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KonPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KonPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KonPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.