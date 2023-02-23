Nexum Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $829.00 Million (NEXM)

Nexum (NEXM) traded 48.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 23rd. One Nexum token can currently be bought for $0.0187 or 0.00000079 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Nexum has traded up 146.5% against the dollar. Nexum has a total market cap of $829.00 million and approximately $115,378.53 worth of Nexum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $101.30 or 0.00425715 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,709.99 or 0.28200141 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Nexum Profile

Nexum was first traded on January 4th, 2022. Nexum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens. Nexum’s official message board is link.medium.com/fqymouuhimb. Nexum’s official Twitter account is @coinnexum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nexum’s official website is nexum.ai.

Nexum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexum (NEXM) is the utility token that aims to power the multi-billion Shipping & Oil industry.NEXM is designed to unbank the shipping industry.Nexum Token aims to become the main element of tokenization in shipping and oil transactions worldwide, providing alternative financial tools and introducing DeFi, driving innovation in the shipping industry.Telegram”

