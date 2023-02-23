EAC Self Reported Market Cap Hits $3.72 Million (EAC)

EAC (EAC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 23rd. One EAC token can currently be purchased for $0.0124 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, EAC has traded 2% higher against the dollar. EAC has a market capitalization of $3.72 million and $5,124.27 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $94.18 or 0.00396044 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00014030 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000831 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00017244 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC Profile

EAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. EAC’s official website is eacplatform.io. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform.

Buying and Selling EAC

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.01243087 USD and is up 4.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $4,283.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EAC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

