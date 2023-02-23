Seiren Games Network (SERG) Price Reaches $0.0617 on Exchanges

Seiren Games Network (SERG) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 23rd. One Seiren Games Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0617 or 0.00000259 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Seiren Games Network has traded 11.6% higher against the US dollar. Seiren Games Network has a market cap of $291.90 million and approximately $16,749.92 worth of Seiren Games Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Seiren Games Network Profile

Seiren Games Network’s genesis date was March 23rd, 2022. Seiren Games Network’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. Seiren Games Network’s official website is serg.network. Seiren Games Network’s official Twitter account is @official_aok21 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Seiren Games Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SERG public chain is a decentralized blockchain network implemented based on AOK Network, performs as the core of the AOK Ecosystem, launched in 2018. Many things can be done through the AOK Network chain, including token assets issuing, DAPP deployment and running, stake and vote for gains, assets transferring, Etc.Seiren Games users are owners of all the gaming assets they have. All in-game characters and equipment will be in the form of NFTs, which are verifiable assets on the blockchain.”

