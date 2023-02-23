TiraVerse (TVRS) Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

TiraVerse (TVRS) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 23rd. In the last seven days, TiraVerse has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. TiraVerse has a market capitalization of $898,132.22 and approximately $0.46 worth of TiraVerse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TiraVerse token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About TiraVerse

TiraVerse’s launch date was February 28th, 2022. TiraVerse’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. TiraVerse’s official website is tiraverse.com. TiraVerse’s official Twitter account is @tiraverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TiraVerse (TVRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. TiraVerse has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of TiraVerse is 0.00000899 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tiraverse.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TiraVerse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TiraVerse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TiraVerse using one of the exchanges listed above.

