Moonbeam Hits 1-Day Volume of $17.55 Million (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 23rd. Moonbeam has a total market capitalization of $282.98 million and approximately $17.55 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Moonbeam coin can now be bought for approximately $0.49 or 0.00002045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.93 or 0.00083822 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00056932 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000339 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00010373 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00027980 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001137 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003765 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Moonbeam Coin Profile

Moonbeam (CRYPTO:GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,046,109,654 coins and its circulating supply is 581,908,420 coins. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam combines the best of both worlds: the familiar and easy-to-use tooling of Ethereum and the scalable, interoperable architecture of Polkadot.One of the design goals of Moonbeam is to create an environment that is as close as possible to Ethereum, and to offer a set of Web3 RPC endpoints that are compatible with Ethereum. However, Moonbeam is also a Substrate based chain, which means that it exposes Substrate RPCs, and that it has integral functionality that is powered by Substrate such as Staking, Governance, and other features which are not part of the Ethereum API.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

