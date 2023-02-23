My DeFi Pet One Day Volume Reaches $673,768.23 (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 23rd. My DeFi Pet has a market capitalization of $1.93 million and approximately $673,768.23 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One My DeFi Pet token can now be bought for about $0.0657 or 0.00000276 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded up 5.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get My DeFi Pet alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $311.13 or 0.01307590 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00005942 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000120 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00013814 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00033369 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $391.33 or 0.01644627 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About My DeFi Pet

My DeFi Pet is a token. It was first traded on April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,374,495 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. My DeFi Pet’s official website is mydefipet.com. The official message board for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.medium.com.

Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire My DeFi Pet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy My DeFi Pet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for My DeFi Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for My DeFi Pet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.