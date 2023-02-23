Secret (SIE) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $3,470.89

Secret (SIE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 23rd. During the last seven days, Secret has traded 36.3% higher against the dollar. One Secret token can currently be purchased for $0.0075 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Secret has a market cap of $22.54 million and $3,470.89 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.01 or 0.00222907 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.79 or 0.00108449 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00058288 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00056748 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004188 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000867 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Secret Token Profile

Secret (SIE) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2018. The official website for Secret is www.secret.dev. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Secret

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00759018 USD and is down -0.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $4,204.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

