FlatQube (QUBE) Price Hits $3.20 on Top Exchanges

FlatQube (QUBE) traded up 8.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 23rd. One FlatQube token can now be purchased for about $3.20 or 0.00013443 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, FlatQube has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar. FlatQube has a total market cap of $47.75 million and approximately $17,913.52 worth of FlatQube was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About FlatQube

FlatQube’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,937,900 tokens. FlatQube’s official Twitter account is @flatqube and its Facebook page is accessible here. FlatQube’s official website is flatqube.io. FlatQube’s official message board is flatqube.medium.com.

FlatQube Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FlatQube (QUBE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Everscale platform. FlatQube has a current supply of 2,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FlatQube is 2.93015359 USD and is down -0.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $20,604.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flatqube.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlatQube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FlatQube should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FlatQube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

