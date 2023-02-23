T-mac DAO Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $26,363.77 (TMG)

T-mac DAO (TMG) traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 23rd. T-mac DAO has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion and approximately $26,363.77 worth of T-mac DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One T-mac DAO token can now be purchased for $1.12 or 0.00004713 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, T-mac DAO has traded down 13.1% against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002226 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000261 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000324 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.30 or 0.00425715 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000099 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,709.99 or 0.28200141 BTC.
- DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000038 BTC.
About T-mac DAO
T-mac DAO was first traded on April 5th, 2022. T-mac DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. T-mac DAO’s official message board is medium.com/@t_macdao. T-mac DAO’s official website is t-mac.homes/home. T-mac DAO’s official Twitter account is @t_macdao.
Buying and Selling T-mac DAO
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as T-mac DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade T-mac DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase T-mac DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
new TradingView.widget( { “autosize”: true, “symbol”: “TMGUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “container_id”: “tradingview_ca32a”} );
Receive News & Updates for T-mac DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for T-mac DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.