Beta Finance Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5.95 Million (BETA)

Beta Finance (BETA) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 23rd. One Beta Finance token can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000460 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Beta Finance has traded 10.6% higher against the US dollar. Beta Finance has a market cap of $70.81 million and approximately $5.95 million worth of Beta Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Beta Finance Profile

Beta Finance launched on October 8th, 2021. Beta Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 646,969,697 tokens. Beta Finance’s official Twitter account is @beta_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Beta Finance is medium.com/beta-finance. The official website for Beta Finance is betafinance.org.

Beta Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beta Finance is a permissionless money market for borrowing, lending, and shorting crypto assets. This means that anyone at anytime is able to create a money market for any crypto asset.”

