Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Stock Price Down 7.7% After Insider Selling

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 7.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $14.61 and last traded at $14.67. 1,726,141 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 5,230,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.90.

Specifically, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 7,002 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total value of $97,537.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 364,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,080,075.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Brett Shirk sold 4,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total value of $41,601.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 235,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,077,753.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 7,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total value of $97,537.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 364,686 shares in the company, valued at $5,080,075.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 139,795 shares of company stock worth $1,969,368. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

FSLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Fastly from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Fastly from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Fastly from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Fastly from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Fastly from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.35.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a current ratio of 4.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.60.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fastly during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fastly by 50.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fastly by 13,926.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,621 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Fastly by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, St. Louis Trust Co purchased a new position in Fastly during the 3rd quarter valued at about $347,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.74% of the company’s stock.

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge compute, edge delivery, edge security, edge applications like load balancing and image optimization, video on demand, and managed edge delivery. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

