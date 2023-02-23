UFO Gaming Price Tops $0.0000 (UFO)

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 23rd. In the last week, UFO Gaming has traded 10.3% lower against the dollar. UFO Gaming has a total market cap of $49.18 million and approximately $3.52 million worth of UFO Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UFO Gaming token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $101.30 or 0.00425715 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,709.99 or 0.28200141 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About UFO Gaming

UFO Gaming launched on June 30th, 2021. UFO Gaming’s total supply is 25,757,575,757,576 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,757,575,757,575 tokens. The official message board for UFO Gaming is theufotoken.medium.com. UFO Gaming’s official Twitter account is @theufotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for UFO Gaming is www.ufogaming.io.

Buying and Selling UFO Gaming

According to CryptoCompare, “UFO Gaming ($UFO) is a fully decentralized gaming platform bridging traditional games onto the blockchain and giving players the ability to earn while playing. Blockchain. P2E. Metaverse. Virtual land. NFT. Gaming.$UFO will be the primary utility token of the Dark Metaverse. In The Dark Metaverse, each game that we release will represent its own planet.The first game or planet that we release in the Dark Metaverse is Super Galactic.”

