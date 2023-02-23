Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Decreases Stock Holdings in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY trimmed its stake in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,703 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,991,278 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $497,681,000 after purchasing an additional 28,050 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,415,426 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $340,552,000 after purchasing an additional 22,329 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 10.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,070,197 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $167,458,000 after purchasing an additional 198,228 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 1.6% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,184,861 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $108,870,000 after purchasing an additional 18,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Badger Meter by 8.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,010,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $81,732,000 after buying an additional 78,363 shares during the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Badger Meter currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.50.

BMI opened at $118.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.03 and a beta of 0.90. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.20 and a 1-year high of $123.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.16.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. Badger Meter had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $147.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Badger Meter’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is 39.65%.

Badger Meter, Inc engages in the provision of flow measurement, control products, and communications solutions that serve water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Its products are classified into two categories: Municipal Water and Flow Instrumentation. Municipal water products include water meters and related technologies to municipal water utilities.

