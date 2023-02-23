Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Reduces Stock Position in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY trimmed its stake in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Infini Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of BankUnited in the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in BankUnited by 73.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in BankUnited during the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in BankUnited by 347.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in BankUnited during the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000.

Get BankUnited alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BKU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of BankUnited from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of BankUnited from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of BankUnited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.29.

BankUnited Stock Performance

BKU opened at $35.17 on Thursday. BankUnited, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.75 and a 52-week high of $45.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.23.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.29). BankUnited had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 21.78%. The company had revenue of $269.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.41 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BankUnited Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.17%.

BankUnited Profile

(Get Rating)

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.