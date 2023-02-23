Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Cuts Stock Holdings in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY decreased its position in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,283 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in CareTrust REIT by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,671,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $302,460,000 after buying an additional 162,349 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in CareTrust REIT by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,002,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,273,000 after buying an additional 42,147 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in CareTrust REIT by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,446,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,911,000 after buying an additional 152,896 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in CareTrust REIT by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 817,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,070,000 after buying an additional 25,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in CareTrust REIT by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 792,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,301,000 after buying an additional 128,859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

CareTrust REIT Stock Performance

Shares of CTRE stock opened at $19.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.90 and a fifty-two week high of $22.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -249.50 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.56.

CareTrust REIT Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,375.00%.

CTRE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on CareTrust REIT from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on CareTrust REIT from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.90.

CareTrust REIT Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

