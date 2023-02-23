Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Grows Stake in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,953 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in BellRing Brands by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 25,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in BellRing Brands by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 5,645 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in BellRing Brands by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 105,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 178,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,446,000 after purchasing an additional 22,284 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BRBR opened at $31.07 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 34.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.88. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.20 and a twelve month high of $31.93.

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $362.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.98 million. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 36.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. BellRing Brands’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on BellRing Brands from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen assumed coverage on BellRing Brands in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on BellRing Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on BellRing Brands from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on BellRing Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BellRing Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

