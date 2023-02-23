Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lessened its holdings in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 457 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Rambus were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Rambus in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Rambus by 268.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Rambus by 2,010.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Rambus by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Rambus in the 3rd quarter worth about $114,000. Institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

RMBS stock opened at $43.08 on Thursday. Rambus Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $46.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.67.

Rambus ( NASDAQ:RMBS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.27). Rambus had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a positive return on equity of 21.35%. The business had revenue of $122.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Rambus Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on RMBS. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Rambus from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Rambus from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Rambus from $34.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Rambus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Rambus from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Rambus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.20.

In related news, Director Eric B. Stang sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total transaction of $272,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,235,602.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Necip Sayiner sold 2,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total value of $130,807.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric B. Stang sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total transaction of $272,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,602.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

