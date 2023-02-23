Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Trims Position in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lessened its stake in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,998 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 411 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Summit Materials were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Summit Materials by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,264,822 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $349,885,000 after buying an additional 119,240 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,179,997 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $213,801,000 after acquiring an additional 956,392 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,032,871 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $280,561,000 after acquiring an additional 58,438 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,035,207 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $163,849,000 after acquiring an additional 457,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,903,885 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $214,435,000 after acquiring an additional 519,296 shares during the last quarter.

Summit Materials Stock Performance

Shares of SUM stock opened at $29.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.98. Summit Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.99 and a fifty-two week high of $35.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.40.

Summit Materials Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Summit Materials in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Summit Materials in a research report on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Summit Materials from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Summit Materials in a research report on Friday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Summit Materials from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.36.

About Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

