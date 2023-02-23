Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 231 Shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY decreased its stake in shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,709 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in WSFS Financial were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 1.0% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 46,876 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial in the second quarter worth $70,000. Duality Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 17.0% in the second quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 19,551 shares of the bank’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 2,836 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in WSFS Financial during the third quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in WSFS Financial by 1.2% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 32,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

Get WSFS Financial alerts:

WSFS Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ:WSFS opened at $49.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.02. WSFS Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $37.03 and a 12 month high of $52.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.67 and its 200 day moving average is $47.96.

WSFS Financial Announces Dividend

WSFS Financial ( NASDAQ:WSFS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $193.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.06 million. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 23.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that WSFS Financial Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on WSFS. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on WSFS Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lowered WSFS Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $53.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, WSFS Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at WSFS Financial

In other news, EVP Patrick Joseph Ward sold 1,305 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total value of $60,525.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,881 shares in the company, valued at $6,534,060.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

WSFS Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WSFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.