GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY reduced its position in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,081 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in GATX were worth $177,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GATX by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 569 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Cutler Group LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of GATX in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of GATX by 124.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 733 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GATX by 489.1% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 760 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GATX by 188.1% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 899 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. 99.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GATX Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE GATX opened at $106.90 on Thursday. GATX Co. has a 12-month low of $84.96 and a 12-month high of $127.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.05.

GATX Increases Dividend

GATX ( NYSE:GATX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.16. GATX had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $322.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that GATX Co. will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This is an increase from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is 47.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at GATX

In other GATX news, SVP Aken Jennifer Van sold 760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.38, for a total value of $84,648.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,965.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Aken Jennifer Van sold 760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.38, for a total transaction of $84,648.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,965.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jeffery R. Young sold 216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total transaction of $25,293.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $804,594.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,876 shares of company stock valued at $2,301,964 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GATX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded GATX to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on GATX from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on GATX from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th.

GATX Profile

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

