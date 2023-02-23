Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lessened its position in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 481 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Hostess Brands were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 27,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 3,930 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 5.1% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 381,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,099,000 after purchasing an additional 18,603 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands in the second quarter valued at about $1,600,000. CapWealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 3.1% in the second quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 182,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after purchasing an additional 5,502 shares during the period. Finally, Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC acquired a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands in the third quarter valued at about $929,000.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Hostess Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Hostess Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Hostess Brands from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.43.

Shares of NASDAQ TWNK opened at $24.63 on Thursday. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $29.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.01. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 7.59%. The firm had revenue of $339.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Hostess Brands’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess ?, Dolly Madison ?, Cloverhill ?, Big Texas ?, and Voortman ? brands.

