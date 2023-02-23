Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 1,743 Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY decreased its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,743 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 592.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

FR stock opened at $52.80 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.91 and a 1-year high of $65.92. The stock has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 0.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. This is a boost from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 43.54%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised First Industrial Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.71.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

