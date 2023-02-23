Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY cut its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,936 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 0.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 114,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 0.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 190,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 9.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 10.5% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 12.5% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. 99.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SHO opened at $10.50 on Thursday. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a one year low of $9.19 and a one year high of $12.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.52.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SHO shares. StockNews.com downgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Barclays cut their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sunstone Hotel Investors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its portfolio consists of upper upscale hotels located in major convention, resort destination, and urban markets. The company was founded by Robert A.

